The Worst Dairy-Free Milk You Can Use For Baking

With more and more non-dairy milk options on the market, there are several simple swaps for all your cooking and cereal-consuming needs. But baking is a more complicated science. Not all plant-based milks work well for baking. Some are neutrally flavored, others are sweetened. Some are thick and creamy, others are thin and watery. Some are protein rich, which supports the structure of your bakes, while others won't work to help your dough rise. So which dairy alternatives are a no-go for your baking needs?

Although rice milk is delicious in a strong and creamy homemade horchata and other drinks, it's unreliable in the oven. We all know that rice is super absorbent, which is handy when you're trying to give risotto its uniquely creamy texture. But that means rice milk has a much higher water content than other non-dairy milks. It's also quite thin in consistency, thinner than most other plant-based milks and cow's milk as well, which makes it difficult to swap it for dairy milk one to one. If you don't have anything else on hand, you can try whisking in a little cornstarch or rice flour with your rice milk to thicken it slightly before adding, but your baking results will be far from a guaranteed success.