How The 1984 Olympics Changed Food For The Games Forever

The Olympic Games present some of the most challenging, high-pressure scenarios imaginable, and not just for the athletes. The host city faces the most intense scrutiny of all. A successful hosting stint can make or break a city's image on the international stage, and few hosts have done it better than Los Angeles at the 1984 Summer Olympics. The city turned a multi-million dollar profit off the Games and ushered in a new era of Olympic television, but the longest-lasting impact came in the form of food. Without the 1984 Games, food at the Olympics — and California cuisine as a whole — wouldn't be the same today.

The organizers of the 1984 Olympics were trying to prove a point to the world through the food they served. This was in the midst of the Cold War, and the United States wanted to show up the previous Games' host, Moscow — where the media had been plied with boatloads of caviar (the former peasant food). They did so by turning the Olympics into a display of American prosperity, with food at the front and center. Eager to reinforce the image of the Soviet Union as a place where people barely scraped by on government rations, and the United States as a land of abundance, the 1984 Games went all out, showcasing both local specialties and international favorites. At the same time, they raised the standards for Olympic nutrition, and established a model that subsequent hosts have followed to this day.

