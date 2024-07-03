How Many Slices Were In The World's Largest Pizza?

When what we know as the modern pizza was invented in Italy several hundred years ago, the Neapolitans who first spread sauce and melted cheese atop flatbread couldn't have anticipated how the world — let alone a new nation an ocean away — would receive and recreate the food. By the 1900s, the first American pizzerias were popping up from coast to coast across the country. Cities from Detroit to Chicago have since put their own twists on the savory pie, serving it in square pans or deep dishes. But some pizza fanatics prefer to wow the world with size instead of style. After all, the only thing better than an extra-large pizza is the largest pizza on Earth.

Although any pizza spot across the U.S. can supply a pie fit to feed a family, only one chain has ever created one big enough for thousands of them. On January 19, 2023, YouTuber Eric "Airrack" Decker partnered with Pizza Hut to make the world's largest pizza in Los Angeles, California. Pictures don't quite do the enormous pie justice, though. Requiring an incomprehensible amount of ingredients, it spanned 13,990 square feet and had to be prepared and put together piece by piece: 68,000 slices in total (via CNN). Per a press release, the pizza consisted of 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sauce, over 8,800 pounds of cheese, and approximately 630,496 pieces of pepperoni. Wondering why anyone would bother baking a record-breaking pizza? Besides bragging rights, of course, its purpose was to promote the specific pizza its recipe was based on.

