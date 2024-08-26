The Extravagant Details Behind Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake

Royal weddings are not only a celebration but a demonstration of the very best goods and services that money can buy. So when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018 — with an estimated 1.9 billion people worldwide coming along for the ride — you can bet they celebrated with the crème de la crème of wedding cakes (one that, according to CBS News, potentially cost more than $70,000 to make!). This incredibly special task was entrusted to London-based pastry chef and food writer Claire Ptak, who hails from California and was once interviewed by the Duchess of Sussex for her now defunct lifestyle blog, "The Tig," prior to Meghan meeting Harry. Ptak runs a boutique bakery in Hackney called Violet, which is well known for its beautiful sponge cakes which are made from high-quality organic ingredients.

Naturally, then, this was exactly what the royal couple opted for on their big day. Forgoing the rich fruitcake typically served at British royal family weddings (a tradition that has been upheld since Queen Victoria's nuptials all the way back in 1840), they instead chose a light and zesty lemon sponge cake with elderflower syrup, lemon curd, and elderflower Swiss meringue buttercream, presented as three separate pieces (two single-tiered cakes, and one two-tiered cake), which Ptak and a team of 10 skilled bakers assembled inside the hallowed kitchens at Buckingham Palace no less.