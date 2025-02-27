You'd Need To Be A Millionaire To Buy The Most Expensive Bottle Of Tequila In The World

Wine, liquor, and spirits connoisseurs have long been willing to show their appreciation for their favorite bottles by plunking down hundreds of thousands of dollars — even as much as several million dollars — for those rare and unusual finds. It's why one collector was willing to spend $558,000 at auction for one of the few bottles of Romanée-Conti wine made in 1945. Another collector wrote a check for a whopping $2.7 million for one of the 40 bottles of Macallan 1926 single malt whiskey, aged for 60 years before being bottled in 1986. But would someone be willing to pay millions for a tequila that normally sells for $70? Perhaps if the bottle was made of gold and platinum and encrusted with more than 4,100 diamonds they would.

Ley .925, a tequila brand produced by Hacienda La Capilla in Jalisco, Mexico, is hoping to best its own Guinness World Record for the most expensive bottle of tequila ever sold. That bottle sold to a collector in 2006 for $225,000 and was also made of platinum and white gold. The tequila itself — a 100% blue agave that had been aged for six years — was worth $2,500, and only 33 bottles of that tequila were made. The price point for the new world record-setting bottle of Ley .925 Diamante is a cool $3.5 million.