The Bar Cart Staple That Transforms Your Soda

By Allison Lindsey
Person sipping a glass of iced cola

Whether you're a fan of tequila, vodka, or rum, there are a few essential items that every bar cart should have; one of them is a bottle of bitters. A must-have ingredient for a classic old fashioned, bitters are infused with aromatic ingredients like botanical extracts, herbs, spices, and roots. Although they're most commonly used as a cocktail flavor balancer, this bar cart staple can transform your average soda with little more than a drop.

From citrusy and spicy to herbaceous and sweet, bitters can take on a diverse range of flavors. Despite their complex profile, bitters are designed to elevate a drink with subtlety. You might not even recognize its leading role in shaping each sip. Introducing bitters to soda is a creative way to infuse a bubbly drink with multi-dimensional accents that are dynamic but never dominating. They provide plain club soda, tonic water, and seltzers with a zippy flavor that makes each sparkly sip more intriguing. But it's not just clear sodas that benefit from the tasty treatment of bitters; they can also zhuzh up sugary sweet soda pops. Whether it's the mysterious 23 flavors of Dr. Pepper, the timeless taste of Coke, or the lemon-lime bite of Sprite, bitters can enhance, temper, or complement the unique essence of your favorite sodas.

Bitters and soda flavor combinations

Two bottles of aromatic bitters on black backround

Because bitters have a concentrated flavor, a little bit goes a long way. You don't need much more than a teaspoon of this liquid gold to jazz up your soda. Although bitters are an alcoholic ingredient, the ABV-to-bottle-size ratio is so low that the impact of the alcohol is negligible.

With hundreds of varieties of bitters on the market, there are endless flavor combinations. For a classic pairing, add a few dashes of Angostura bitters to a glass of Coke. The spicy, herb-tinted taste of the bitters dance harmoniously with the caramel-kissed essence of a good old-fashioned Coca-Cola. If you're craving something bright, infuse ginger ale or ginger beer with orange bitters to enjoy a spicy, invigorating, and citrus-forward sipping experience. Have a sweet tooth? Combine cream soda with cocoa bitters to achieve a rich, velvety drink punctuated by chocolatey goodness. And don't hesitate to use cocoa bitters-infused cream soda to make an adult-ish ice cream float.

If you prefer club soda and its fizzy relatives over sugar-packed pop, there are plenty of options for you too. Infuse an ice-cold Topo Chico with lime bitters or take a club soda and inject it with the cool taste of cucumber bitters. Whichever combination you prefer, pairing soda with bitters is a fun and creative way to give a familiar beverage an entirely new look.

