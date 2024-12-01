The Bar Cart Staple That Transforms Your Soda

Whether you're a fan of tequila, vodka, or rum, there are a few essential items that every bar cart should have; one of them is a bottle of bitters. A must-have ingredient for a classic old fashioned, bitters are infused with aromatic ingredients like botanical extracts, herbs, spices, and roots. Although they're most commonly used as a cocktail flavor balancer, this bar cart staple can transform your average soda with little more than a drop.

From citrusy and spicy to herbaceous and sweet, bitters can take on a diverse range of flavors. Despite their complex profile, bitters are designed to elevate a drink with subtlety. You might not even recognize its leading role in shaping each sip. Introducing bitters to soda is a creative way to infuse a bubbly drink with multi-dimensional accents that are dynamic but never dominating. They provide plain club soda, tonic water, and seltzers with a zippy flavor that makes each sparkly sip more intriguing. But it's not just clear sodas that benefit from the tasty treatment of bitters; they can also zhuzh up sugary sweet soda pops. Whether it's the mysterious 23 flavors of Dr. Pepper, the timeless taste of Coke, or the lemon-lime bite of Sprite, bitters can enhance, temper, or complement the unique essence of your favorite sodas.