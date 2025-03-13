The Parchment Paper Trick For Better Purees

When it comes to purees, texture is the focal point. Sure, flavor remains important, but purees are meant to be smooth and silky with a consistent texture throughout. It's well known that an immersion blender is the ultimate tool for incorporating all ingredients for a puree and that chickpea flour helps soup develop a velvety finish, but these aren't the only tricks that help create a smooth puree. Whether making a creamy potato leek soup or applesauce on the stovetop, you'll want to monitor how much water is evaporating, and if the thick liquids are cooking evenly. Instead of using a metal lid to regulate all this, consider using a cartouche.

A cartouche is a lid made from parchment paper; in the United Kingdom, the same word also refers to a piece of parchment paper that's used to line baking pans. To better understand its purpose, Chowhound spoke to Lance Knowling, the executive chef at Northridge Restaurant, who explained, "A cartouche is required for removing the water from a particular item like a puree of some sort that needs to slowly cook to remove moisture, and concentrate the flavor."

Cartouches are used because metal lids often cause a thick skin to form on top of the puree. A cartouche can stop this unwanted top layer from forming as it prevents the surface from coming into contact with air. Aside from purees, it's also useful for making stews, soups, and sauces. Slow cooking, braised meats, and poached fruits can also benefit from this French technique.