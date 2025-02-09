Are Burger King's Fries Gluten-Free? The Answer Isn't So Straightforward

Fast food is just that — a ready-made meal that's speedily prepared for you in only a few minutes. You're ordering at the cashier one moment, then biting into your burger the next. For those with special dietary requirements, though, it's not nearly as easy or mindless of a process. Those with gluten sensitivities must be especially careful when selecting what to eat at fast food restaurants, as even french fries, the go-to option you'll find just about everywhere, aren't always safe. Burger King's offering of this popular side dish is a prime example of this issue. Delicious as they are, whether or not Burger King fries are actually gluten-free falls into a sort of gray area.

While some fast food joints do have a solid allergy-friendly selection, such as Taco Bell's gluten-free menu items, others are less reliable. Burger King is only one of many chains that fall into this conundrum. Similar to the answer for whether Wendy's fries contain gluten, the answer for Burger King's version is both yes and no. This means the decision of eating or passing up on this snack falls into the hands of the consumer and how serious their intolerance may be.