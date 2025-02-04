The Type Of Cheese You Should Avoid Buying If You're Gluten Free

There's gouda news for people who love grate news: Most cheese is naturally gluten free. But in this ultra-processed, cross-contaminated, "this product is manufactured in a facility that also processes food" world of ours, one still must be mindful. If you must banish gluten from your diet due to medical reasons like celiac disease, it is always best to verify which foods are greenlit with your doctor or nutritionist. Those electing to be gluten free without medical necessity can afford to be a little less cautious without risking illness. But it's still helpful to have some back-of-the envelope guidelines. And, in general, the fewer ingredients a cheese contains, the more gluten-free-friendly it's going to be.

To stay on the safe side, it's best to avoid processed or modified cheese if you are also avoiding gluten. Those varieties are more likely to contain additives like glutenous starches, which can have an effect on gluten sensitive and intolerant folks, even in small amounts. Anything in your grocery store's dairy aisle assuming a radioactive hue, covered in cartoon characters, or bespeckled with extras is more than worth a label look. Alternative, or dairy-free cheeses should also be scrutinized, as they might require gluten-adjacent ingredients to approximate their antecedents. But, happily, an abundance of the natural cheeses in existence are also naturally gluten free.