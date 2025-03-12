The Microwave Is Your Secret Weapon For Fast And Easy Roux

The ability to make a good roux can make or break a chef. The instrumental cooking technique, which involves combining equal parts fat (butter or oil) and flour over low heat until thoroughly combined and cooked through, creates a thickening agent that serves as a base for many classic dishes and sauces, from a flavorful gumbo to a rich and delicate bechamel. But a good roux is very technical and requires patience and attention, making it a somewhat time-consuming task that can make it difficult to manage many components of a complicated meal, so finding a quick and easy route to complete this technical skill could be a game changer.

Shortcuts seem counterintuitive for such an important base component, but the microwave might be your saving grace. The stovetop method for making roux involves melting butter or heating oil in a pan, whisking in flour, and stirring it constantly over low heat so it is evenly incorporated and the flour is cooked. From there, you can add the liquids to finish building your dish. With the microwave you can simply whisk your flour and fat (preferably oil — more on that in a bit), place it in the microwave in a microwave-safe dish, and cook until it is cooked to your desired doneness depending on the color you are trying to achieve, whisking every two minutes so it doesn't burn.