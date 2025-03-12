The Microwave Is Your Secret Weapon For Fast And Easy Roux
The ability to make a good roux can make or break a chef. The instrumental cooking technique, which involves combining equal parts fat (butter or oil) and flour over low heat until thoroughly combined and cooked through, creates a thickening agent that serves as a base for many classic dishes and sauces, from a flavorful gumbo to a rich and delicate bechamel. But a good roux is very technical and requires patience and attention, making it a somewhat time-consuming task that can make it difficult to manage many components of a complicated meal, so finding a quick and easy route to complete this technical skill could be a game changer.
Shortcuts seem counterintuitive for such an important base component, but the microwave might be your saving grace. The stovetop method for making roux involves melting butter or heating oil in a pan, whisking in flour, and stirring it constantly over low heat so it is evenly incorporated and the flour is cooked. From there, you can add the liquids to finish building your dish. With the microwave you can simply whisk your flour and fat (preferably oil — more on that in a bit), place it in the microwave in a microwave-safe dish, and cook until it is cooked to your desired doneness depending on the color you are trying to achieve, whisking every two minutes so it doesn't burn.
What you need to consider when making a microwave roux
A good roux is an essential skill that dates back to medieval Europe, when it was first developed as a technique for thickening sauces, and is found in several of the five mother sauces that are the foundation of classic French cooking. There are many ways to cook it, from a stove top roux to one made in oven, but the microwave will be your biggest time saver. The longer you cook your roux, the darker it will get and the more flavor it will develop, which is especially important in making a classic gumbo, which requires a dark, flavorful broth base for the dish. However, the longer you cook the flour, the less thickening it will provide, so a roux that cooks for a long time will give you a deep tone but a thinner broth.
When building your roux, consider the end result when choosing your fat. You'd typically use butter in roux for a light-colored sauce, such as a bechamel. In the microwave, however, butter will burn quickly. You'll be better off using an oil and cooking it for a shorter time. Oil will give you the darker color desirable for gumbo if you cook it for several minutes, but avoid using olive oil — not only does it have a low smoke point, but it will also slightly change the flavor of your sauce.