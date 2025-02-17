Why Your Stovetop Isn't Always The Best Place To Make Roux

Making a good roux is the starting point for numerous dishes, from continental classics that use French sauces such as béchamel and velouté to Southern favorites such as gumbo and étouffée. Made by combining equal parts of fat with flour, this simple mixture acts as a thickener and, if cooked for longer, infuses deep flavor and color to whatever it is added to.

The stovetop method is the most common and lets you control exactly how light or dark you want the roux. Cajun- and Creole-inspired dishes generally use a dark roux , sometimes called a chocolate roux because of its color. Since a burnt roux is no good, you're going to be at the stove stirring constantly — up to an hour and sometimes even longer — to get that deep chocolate color. Or, you could simply use the oven to make the roux, stirring it only every 20 minutes or so.

Making a dark roux in the oven takes longer than on the stovetop but is much more convenient since you don't need to hover around it the whole time. It's also perfect for making a large batch in one go to store for multiple uses. Roux is the key component of a well-made gumbo after all, and having some on hand the next time you make some can significantly speed up and simplify the process. In fact, stew tastes better the day after it's made, so avoid the rookie mistake while making gumbo and store it for a day before digging in.