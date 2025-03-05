Taco Bell Brings The Hype With The Return Of A Crispy Chicken Fan Favorite

Believe it or not, the ultimate Taco Bell fan experience is not just the joy you feel pulling into the drive thru at 2 a.m., but rather a live event where the company breaks business news, unveils new menu items, and revives some beloved oldies. The 2025 affair was held on March 4 in Downtown Brooklyn, New York, before a crowd of Taco Bell devotees committed to the cause of living más. And among the reveals, the official return of the fast food giant's crispy chicken nuggets was a big clucking deal.

Taco Bell, whose history dates back to 1962, first introduced à la carte nuggets in December 2024. The fan-favorite crispy chicken bites will now be featured on the menu on a larger scale, served alongside an array of flavorful sauces, including Mike's Hot Honey Diablo sauce, and folded into tacos and wrapped in burritos. "Known for pushing the envelope when others 'stay in their lane' to curate some of the most talked about menu items around (chicken nuggets), Taco Bell shed a light onto menu items and flavors they're dreaming about," a press release reads.