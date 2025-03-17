Make A Popular Budget-Friendly Meal More Satisfying By Adding Tuna

If you're looking for an easy, budget-friendly meal, then you likely know about packaged instant ramen. This dish has been popular with college students for years, mostly because of its quick preparation and satisfying flavor. All you need is a microwave or some hot water to prepare it. It's an easy dish to incorporate into your weekly dinner rotation, but for a more balanced meal that still sticks to a limited budget, try adding canned tuna to the mix.

Packaged ramen usually comes with some kind of seasoning packet. However, the mild taste of canned tuna means it can easily be paired with just about any ramen flavor. Whether you prefer canned tuna in water or oil, the fish is a great source of affordable protein. One three-ounce can boasts 16 grams of protein. Plus, it travels well because it's shelf-stable, so if you're on the go and need a quick, hearty meal, just open the tuna can, drain the oil or water, then toss it in with that cooked ramen and seasoning packet.