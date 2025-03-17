Make A Popular Budget-Friendly Meal More Satisfying By Adding Tuna
If you're looking for an easy, budget-friendly meal, then you likely know about packaged instant ramen. This dish has been popular with college students for years, mostly because of its quick preparation and satisfying flavor. All you need is a microwave or some hot water to prepare it. It's an easy dish to incorporate into your weekly dinner rotation, but for a more balanced meal that still sticks to a limited budget, try adding canned tuna to the mix.
Packaged ramen usually comes with some kind of seasoning packet. However, the mild taste of canned tuna means it can easily be paired with just about any ramen flavor. Whether you prefer canned tuna in water or oil, the fish is a great source of affordable protein. One three-ounce can boasts 16 grams of protein. Plus, it travels well because it's shelf-stable, so if you're on the go and need a quick, hearty meal, just open the tuna can, drain the oil or water, then toss it in with that cooked ramen and seasoning packet.
Canned tuna is the answer for protein-packed ramen
The easiest preparation method is to heat the ramen according to the package's instructions, then fold in the tuna. Besides adding protein, tuna brings another big bonus to ramen: It makes the meal more filling. However, you can also get even more creative by building a ramen bowl featuring other hearty, flavorful elements.
Add more exciting ingredients like miso paste and furikake to that instant ramen, or stick to things you already have in your kitchen. Swap hot water for chicken broth mixed with a little soy sauce, which can serve as the base, then pair the tuna and ramen with anything from a jammy egg to sliced green onions or fresh ginger. For a bold burst of flavor, add ingredients like spicy chili crisp or gochujang, or even some milder, umami-packed fish sauce. Though you might not have everything on hand, any green veggies could work along with whatever spicy or savory sauces you may have on your refrigerator's condiment shelf.