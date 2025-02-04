This Baking Staple Is The Best Way To Sweeten Roasted Veggies

When it comes to easygoing side dishes, it's hard to beat a pan of roasted vegetables. Avoid common mistakes while preparing the food, and you'll have the assembly process down to a tee. And perhaps you've already tried out new seasonings, vegetable combos, and more, but still want a little extra magic.

Well, reach for an ingredient that's likely already in your pantry: vanilla extract. The baking staple may seem like an unorthodox move in a savory side, but it adds a special touch. The secret lies in its enhancement of caramelization. Roasting caramelizes sugars; which is why roasted vegetables taste sweeter. The vanilla will work to further enhance such a sweet flavor. Plus, the extract is alcohol based, which will evaporate under heat and lead to even more crisping. Add the two effects together, and it's wondrous what a small amount will achieve. So, drip on a little vanilla extract, and sample the reinvented dish.