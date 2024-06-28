The Tastiest Way To Use Discarded Onion Peels

The business of peeling onions can be cumbersome and messy, leaving a pile of peels strewn all over the kitchen counter. You may want to dispose of these onion skins, which, if left unattended, often flutter about the counter, the floor, and your pantry. Sometimes these can feel like nothing but litter — the discarded remnants of the tasty onion, good only to sweep into the trash bin. However, you shouldn't be too quick to toss out those onion peels, as they can quickly (and with just a little effort) go from food scraps to food seasoning. Yes, with a few extra steps you can turn your onion peels into a delicious onion powder, perfect for sprinkling on any number of dishes.

Advertisement

Luckily, the process is pretty simple. All you need to do is gather your discarded onion skins, wash them, dry them, and then bake them at a low temperature, around 150 degrees Fahrenheit, for three hours. Alternatively, you can also use a food dehydrator. Once your onion skins are cooked, crush them into a powder. This can be done with a number of tools, from a mortar and pestle to a blender. You can also, if no such tools are available to you, crush the dried skins with your hands. Just make sure that they're broken down into a fine powder. Once done, you'll have a great batch of onion powder that can last up to a year if properly stored in an airtight container.