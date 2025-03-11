Can You Still Request The 'Trim It' Method At Carl's Jr.?

As of March 2025, the "Trim It" method is not an official menu option at Carl's Jr., but you can still customize your meal to fit the same low-cal goals. Some seasoned employees may recognize the term, but newer ones might not, so it's best to ask directly when ordering. Ask for your burger "low carb," and the staff will know to swap the bun out for a lettuce wrap, eliminating around 300 calories and 48 grams of carbohydrates. At most locations, you can order your sandwiches this way on the Carl's Jr. app by selecting "lettuce wrap" in the list of customizations.

The "Trim It" method was about low-calorie, not just low-carb, and there are still a few customizations that allow you to cut calories on burgers. Some locations, for example, offer a "meatless" swap, so you can swap your beef patties for fried zucchini. This is a vegetarian-friendly option, and though not exactly a health-food miracle, it's a bit lower in calories than the regular burger.

By making these simple modifications, you can still enjoy a lower-calorie meal, even if the "Trim It" branding is no longer actively promoted. Always check with your local Carl's Jr. to see what customizations they can accommodate.