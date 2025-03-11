Can You Still Request The 'Trim It' Method At Carl's Jr.?
We're not going to Carl's Jr. for the healthiest meal of our lives, but sometimes, we would like to enjoy a burger without feeling too bad about the carbs, fat, and calories. Many fast food chains have rolled out "healthier" options over the years, like keto-friendly fast food options, gluten-free options, and even some vegan alternatives. If you're looking for non-greasy fast food items, Carl's Jr. might not be the place. But do they at least have some menu hacks to make their burgers a little less heavy on the belly?
Carl's Jr. introduced the "Trim It" method as part of their "Other Side" menu in the summer of 2014, a sort of secret-ish menu that offered customers healthier alternatives by reducing fat and calories in their favorite sandwiches. This included chicken and turkey burgers rather than beef, vegetarian options, and lettuce-wrapped burgers. The "Other Side" menus at both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's (they're similar, but yes, there is a difference between Carl's Jr. and Hardee's) no longer exist, so the "Trim It" method technically doesn't either. While a Carl's Jr. employee will give you a blank stare if you ask them to "trim it," realization will dawn if you say the words "low carb."
How to order a Trim It style meal today
As of March 2025, the "Trim It" method is not an official menu option at Carl's Jr., but you can still customize your meal to fit the same low-cal goals. Some seasoned employees may recognize the term, but newer ones might not, so it's best to ask directly when ordering. Ask for your burger "low carb," and the staff will know to swap the bun out for a lettuce wrap, eliminating around 300 calories and 48 grams of carbohydrates. At most locations, you can order your sandwiches this way on the Carl's Jr. app by selecting "lettuce wrap" in the list of customizations.
The "Trim It" method was about low-calorie, not just low-carb, and there are still a few customizations that allow you to cut calories on burgers. Some locations, for example, offer a "meatless" swap, so you can swap your beef patties for fried zucchini. This is a vegetarian-friendly option, and though not exactly a health-food miracle, it's a bit lower in calories than the regular burger.
By making these simple modifications, you can still enjoy a lower-calorie meal, even if the "Trim It" branding is no longer actively promoted. Always check with your local Carl's Jr. to see what customizations they can accommodate.