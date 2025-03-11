Why You Should Get Creative With Your Deglazing Liquid

Whether you're searing a steak, cooking sliced chicken, or caramelizing onions, the brown bits that become stuck to the bottom of your pan are full of flavor. In order to access this flavor, you have to use a technique known as deglazing which involves adding liquid to the pan. Some might say once you learn how to effectively deglaze a pan, you're no longer considered a novice chef. And, once you know that the best sauce for meat comes right from the pan, it won't take you long to begin experimenting with your deglazing liquid. This experimentation is vital as, depending on what you're cooking, there are several different liquids that work to enhance the nuanced flavors of your specific dish.

For starters, different varieties of alcohol are supremely effective at deglazing. Scientifically speaking, alcohol adheres easily to water and fat. This means that the resulting flavors of homemade sauces are more pronounced. The most common alcohols used for deglazing are dry varieties of white and red wine. Use white wine for lighter dishes like lemon chicken or fish with capers. Red wine is often used for more robust meals such as braised short ribs or beef bourguignon. For a nonalcoholic alternative to red wine, try mixing grape or pomegranate juice with a bit of red wine vinegar.