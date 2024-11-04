The Best Sauce For Meat Comes Right From The Source

Making a simple pan sauce starts with removing the cooked meat from the pan and reserving about 2 teaspoons of the fat, discarding the rest. In the same pan, sauté aromatics like onions or garlic, along with any herbs or spices you want to include, until they're softened and fragrant. If you're aiming for a thicker sauce, this is a great time to sprinkle in a little flour.

Next, deglaze the fond using wine or broth. If you're using broth on its own, consider adding a splash of acid, like vinegar or lemon juice, to brighten the flavors. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to scrape up those bits as the liquid simmers. Reduce the mixture by about half.

Finish off your sauce by swirling in a knob of cold butter for a glossy finish. If your pan sauce happens to break, don't panic! Simply add a bit of water and whisk to bring it back together. Finally, season with salt and pepper to taste, then drizzle this fabulous sauce over your meat and sides. Once you know the basics, you can experiment with different flavor combinations using various acidic elements, aromatics, herbs, and spices to find your favorite pan sauces to pair with different meats.