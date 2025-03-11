Can Cornbread Be Made Without Milk? Absolutely And Here's How

Cornbread is one of the ultimate comfort foods, one that has transcended its Southern roots and made its way onto restaurant menus and into home cooks' repertoires across the country. Light and fluffy, golden and delicious, it can be made in a cast iron skillet or even in a slow cooker. It is versatile (you can spice it up with jalapeños or add some cheese to give it a flavor boost) and it's easy to make with just a few basic ingredients that generally include milk or buttermilk. But what if you want to make cornbread in a hurry and you don't have any milk on hand? Or maybe you have a family member or guest who is lactose intolerant. Luckily, you have plenty of options when it comes to making delicious, moist cornbread without milk.

Water is one of the easiest (and cheapest) options for making cornbread when you are out of milk or when you need a non-dairy alternative. Substituting water is simple — use the same amount of water as you would milk. Although milk will give your cornbread a richer texture, you'll still be able to achieve the light fluffiness and unmistakable cornbread flavor you're after. This simple swap won't require any additional ingredients or adjustments. However, keep in mind that cornbread recipes usually call for other dairy products like butter, so if a dairy allergy is the reason you're making this swap, you'll need to substitute these as well.