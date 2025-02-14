Yes, You Can Use Your Slow Cooker For Cornbread. Here's How

Whether you're putting together a garlic-studded pot roast or stewing a batch of hearty white chicken and navy bean chili, few side dishes are better than cornbread. Nutty, sweet, and fluffy enough to soak up plenty of honey butter, cornbread is the perfect counterpoint to deeply savory and spicy dishes, curbing their intensity just enough to make all the flavors sing. Though some argue that the best cornbread comes from a cast iron skillet, we theorize that the slow cooker version may give your cast iron a run for its money.

As the name suggests, slow cookers are designed to cook food for an extended time with low heat, which helps flavors marry and often produces tender vegetables and succulent meats. When it comes to baking, these appliances are capable of creating moist, almost velvety results. In fact, using a slow cooker is one of several ways to take boxed cornbread to the next level. When set up correctly, crockpots encourage steam production, which helps give your cornbread a beautiful crumb and enhances its overall flavor.

Though making cornbread in your crockpot is fairly straightforward, there's still a few precautions you need to take, such as lining your appliance with nonstick spray or parchment paper. You should also slide a clean tea towel between the lid and the slow cooker to absorb excess steam and help seal in the heat. This balances the moisture levels, preventing your cornbread from being either soggy or dry, while also ensuring it cooks evenly.