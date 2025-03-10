How Alphabet Soup Letters Are Made

Chances are, you ate alphabet soup when you were a kid, and maybe played with your food and spelled out funny words using the bite-sized pieces of macaroni shaped into different letters from the alphabet. Chances are, your parents and perhaps your grandparents did the exact same thing when they were kids. Cans of alphabet soup have been around for a long time, and they're a staple of the Campbell's soup brand beloved by Andy Warhol, but how do they make all of those tiny letters?

Alphabet pasta is made the same way as most modern and obscure pasta shapes out there: through a process called extrusion. After the flour and water have all been mixed into pasta dough, the mixture is run through a machine with a special plate at the end, which has holes designed to create specific shapes. It's sort of like Play-Doh, except less colorful and much more edible. A spinning blade chops the pasta into smaller pieces as it comes through the hole.

Alphabet pasta requires 26 different molds, which often requires more specialized machinery. Some pasta manufacturers buy pasta-making machines which push the pasta dough through multiple letter molds side-by-side. Then, an assortment of randomized pasta letters are already flowing down a conveyor belt and can be easily added into cans of soup.