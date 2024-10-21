Tagliolini Vs Tagliatelle: What's The Difference Between These Pastas?

Unless you're a full-fledged pasta fanatic, browsing an Italian menu or even strolling down the pasta aisle at the grocery store can be a bit overwhelming due to the sheer variety of noodles. There are literally hundreds of different types of pasta out there, but by familiarizing yourself with just a few shapes at a time you can quickly start to tell them apart. Let's start by identifying taglioni and tagliatelle. These long, ribbon-like pastas are certainly similar on the surface, but they have distinct differences that make each better suited for certain culinary applications.

To put it simply, tagliolini is much thinner and more delicate, whereas tagliatelle is wider and more robust. Like most pastas, both noodles are cut from pasta dough made from high-quality flour and egg yolks. After being rolled into a thin sheet, the pasta dough is then either fed through a pasta maker or sliced by hand to the appropriate shape. This is where the differences begin, since the shape of a noodle affects everything about it, from cooking time to best pairings.