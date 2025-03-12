The Science Behind Why Tomato Juice Tastes Better On Planes

Do you have a distaste for tomato juice on the ground but find yourself with a hankering for the earthy drink while cruising at 40,000 feet in the air? Well, it's not just a divine craving — it's science. If it wasn't already obvious by the swollen ankles, snapping ears, and a feeling of complete stillness despite barrelling across the sky at over 500 miles per hour, things can get a little weird in the upper echelons of the troposphere. An unusual craving for tomato juice while flying is caused by a few different factors: stuffy noise levels, low humidity, and cabin pressure.

Your five senses are more connected than you think, and your auditory and gustatory (taste) senses have a special relationship. In high-decibel environments, loud sounds can suppress your sensitivity to sweetness and saltiness while increasing your sensitivity to umami. This can make tomato juice, which is rich in umami, more appealing on a plane.

A plane cabin needs to be pressurized to ensure passengers can breathe comfortably at high altitudes, where oxygen is too thin to sustain normal breathing. To pressurize the cabin, airlines use "bleed air," which is naturally dry and recycled from the plane's engine. Low-humidity air like this dries out your nose and, subsequently, your sense of smell, which accounts for 80% of your taste perception. Like loud noises, low humidity and cabin pressure dull your sensitivity to sweet and salty flavors — but not savory ones. This means you'll enjoy umami-rich drinks like tomato juice far more than you might on the ground.