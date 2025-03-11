The Telltale Sign Your Tuna Is Ready To Flip On The Grill

Perfectly grilled tuna, sliced into thin segments with seared edges and a pink middle, is a culinary work of art. Cooking high-quality tuna doesn't take very long; it only needs a little oil, salt, and pepper to reach perfection. But finding the sweet spot between raw and dry requires a little practice and a trained eye. Equally important, tuna will stick to the grill if it isn't properly prepared or if the sear on the fish isn't complete. There's a point when a tuna steak is ready to flip and then remove from the grill, and it will happen within a couple of minutes on each side.

Though there are several ways to cook fish, pros say grilling tuna is tastiest. You're looking for a change of color from pink to an opaque tan creeping just barely up the sides of the steak. Once you see it, you'll know, but it may take some practice. There are other factors contributing to successfully flipping a tuna steak. You need a quality piece of meat that's good and thick (so it won't cook too quickly or all the way through), a clean, hot grill that's lightly oiled, and the right equipment. But as experts say, tuna will tell you when it's time to be flipped.