How Long Should You Cook Tuna Steaks?
For those who love their protein on the rare side, tuna steak is an excellent option. When seared on high heat, it's one of the few foods that resembles the meaty quality of beef. However, the cooking process isn't a direct translation. Since the foodstuff in question is fish, the interior tissue is textured differently than beef, hence why over-marinating tuna steaks is a common mistake. Unsurprisingly, the fish requires a much quicker cooking duration.
Mastering the details of seafood preparation is tricky, which is why Chowhound reached out to Victoriano Lopez for some tips. As the executive chef of La Mar Cocina Peruana in San Francisco, he's certainly well-versed in marine cookery. His advice for preparing tuna steak is to maintain a light hand, cautioning that "it's best to do it for a very limited time on both sides." This fish overcooks easily, and dryness is always a threat. So, in general, you only need to cook your tuna steak for a minute or two per side. Visually, Lopez noted that as long as the tuna "turns opaque but the inside stays red," then it's ready to serve.
Tuna steaks require a short cooking duration
When preparing tuna steak, the aim is not to cook the fish all the way through. Akin to a large piece of sashimi with a seared exterior, it's perfectly acceptable to leave the interior raw. So, sure, you can (and should) try to achieve the best tuna steak temperature, but visual and physical cues should also guide you. In addition to looking for a darkened exterior, Victoriano Lopez suggested that the tuna "should feel fleshy to touch" and "light grill or pan [m]arks" should appear. As long as you get your cooking vessel nice and hot, then you'll achieve a nicely colored result. Just remember to use oil over butter for a better sear.
So, pay attention to these details with care, and your tuna steak should come out mouth-watering. The palate is balanced — as Lopez noted, it's a "sweet, mild flavor that is not overly fishy." And the consistency has a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth feel that nevertheless packs "a meaty yet flakey texture." This is a delicious way to showcase a high-quality fish, all with a nice, smoky flair.