How Long Should You Cook Tuna Steaks?

For those who love their protein on the rare side, tuna steak is an excellent option. When seared on high heat, it's one of the few foods that resembles the meaty quality of beef. However, the cooking process isn't a direct translation. Since the foodstuff in question is fish, the interior tissue is textured differently than beef, hence why over-marinating tuna steaks is a common mistake. Unsurprisingly, the fish requires a much quicker cooking duration.

Mastering the details of seafood preparation is tricky, which is why Chowhound reached out to Victoriano Lopez for some tips. As the executive chef of La Mar Cocina Peruana in San Francisco, he's certainly well-versed in marine cookery. His advice for preparing tuna steak is to maintain a light hand, cautioning that "it's best to do it for a very limited time on both sides." This fish overcooks easily, and dryness is always a threat. So, in general, you only need to cook your tuna steak for a minute or two per side. Visually, Lopez noted that as long as the tuna "turns opaque but the inside stays red," then it's ready to serve.