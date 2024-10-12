Costco Didn't Completely Discontinue Its Pretzel Rolls, But Good Luck Finding Them

The typical Costco warehouse is a well-lit, expansive hub for free samples, cheap ice cream, and home goods in bulk. A membership at the wholesale club is a golden ticket to a bevy of fan-favorite products, which often includes those made fresh at the store. Card-carrying Costco connoisseurs are likely to snag at least one iconic prepared food item on a typical shopping trip, such as the always-fresh rotisserie chicken. Even specialty ready-to-eat items like Costco's shrimp tempura taco kit are a hit for easy dinners. However, as avid fans of the food court's former combo pizza or Polish sausage know, beloved products don't always stick around forever. Unfortunately, the company's bakery is one site of frequent change.

Of course, you can only buy one of Costco's famous pumpkin pies around the fall holidays, but some standard year-round baked goods have become increasingly difficult (or even impossible) to find over time. Amid the lineup of eulogized foods are Costco's pretzel rolls. While fans have taken to social media to express their heartache at the bakery item's sudden disappearance, others suggest the company's pretzel buns aren't really gone for good. According to some people online, the retailer didn't entirely discontinue the beloved rolls, but their availability is pretty limited and potentially random.