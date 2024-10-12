Costco Didn't Completely Discontinue Its Pretzel Rolls, But Good Luck Finding Them
The typical Costco warehouse is a well-lit, expansive hub for free samples, cheap ice cream, and home goods in bulk. A membership at the wholesale club is a golden ticket to a bevy of fan-favorite products, which often includes those made fresh at the store. Card-carrying Costco connoisseurs are likely to snag at least one iconic prepared food item on a typical shopping trip, such as the always-fresh rotisserie chicken. Even specialty ready-to-eat items like Costco's shrimp tempura taco kit are a hit for easy dinners. However, as avid fans of the food court's former combo pizza or Polish sausage know, beloved products don't always stick around forever. Unfortunately, the company's bakery is one site of frequent change.
Of course, you can only buy one of Costco's famous pumpkin pies around the fall holidays, but some standard year-round baked goods have become increasingly difficult (or even impossible) to find over time. Amid the lineup of eulogized foods are Costco's pretzel rolls. While fans have taken to social media to express their heartache at the bakery item's sudden disappearance, others suggest the company's pretzel buns aren't really gone for good. According to some people online, the retailer didn't entirely discontinue the beloved rolls, but their availability is pretty limited and potentially random.
The case of Costco's disappearing pretzel rolls
One Reddit thread dedicated to discussing discontinued Costco products is headlined with the question, "What's an item that you'll never forgive Costco for discontinuing?" While the initial inquiry doesn't ask specifically about food items, a significant portion of the responses direct their disappointment at departed food court faves, deli selections, and bakery offerings. Users shout out the hand-dipped ice cream bars and the hot turkey and provolone sandwich. One Reddit contributor simply writes, "bakery pretzel buns." However, the responses to that product might offer a small shred of hope for pretzel sandwich fans.
While a handful of Redditors echo the mournful sentiment, a couple of others claim that pretzel buns are still available at select Costco warehouses. One response says the bakery buns can be bought at a Costco location in Tucson, Arizona, while a second asserts they are also stocked in Maryland. Another Reddit post shows shoppers began noticing the disappearing pretzel rolls nearly seven years ago. Some users state that bakery staff told them the item was discontinued, while others say the product was seasonal.
Alternatives to Costco's pretzel rolls
Soft, fluffy pretzel rolls make for a great salty snack or a bun for savory sandwiches and sliders. A quick search for "pretzel rolls" on Costco's website yields listings for both pretzels (from soft and jumbo, to crunchy and twisted) and rolls, though there is no sign on the wholesale site of soft pretzels shaped as rolls. If you've scoured the shelves of your local warehouse and simply won't rest until you're holding a melty ham and cheese between a chewy soft pretzel, there are alternatives to Costco bakery's beloved pretzel buns you can try introducing to your deli meats.
One pretzel bun devotee on Reddit recommended Trader Joe's pretzel rolls as a satisfactory substitute, but another store's version of the baked buns may work well, too. You can also try your hand at baking your own pretzel rolls for warm, bakery-fresh flavor at home. Whether you decide to test your loyalty with another brand or attempt making them yourself, don't get it twisted, the people still crave Costco's pretzel buns. Fingers crossed they make a return to all store shelves!