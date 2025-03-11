Your Store-Bought Pizza Is Good, But One Spicy Condiment Makes It Better

When we ranked the best and worst of store-bought pizza, one factor became clear — it's a real challenge for refrigerated or frozen pizza preparations to really bring the flavor. Unlike when dining out at your favorite pizza joint or even when recreating restaurant-style pizza at home, store-bought pizza brands struggle to deliver on that nuanced, well-rounded, flavorful experience that screams "quality."

In a realm where acidity doesn't translate, bright herbs become muted, and subtle toppings lose their taste, store-bought brands focus on melty cheese, salty meat, and, ideally, a sauce as flavor-packed as possible. The good news is that this good-but-not-great base is perfect for experimentation. With one particular condiment you likely already have in your fridge, you can seriously wake up your convenient pizza-eating experience with as little effort as possible. The answer, of course, is spicy chili crisp.

There are actually very few foods that chili crisp, the Chinese condiment made of crunchy chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, garlic, scallions, and other herbs and spices all packed in spicy oil, won't improve. We've tried it on aglio e olio pasta, inside spicy deviled eggs, and even as an unexpected topping on ice cream. On pizza, the acidity helps brighten the tomato sauce, the aromatics add depth to your other toppings, and the spice brings a welcome heat to the mild taste of bread and cheese.