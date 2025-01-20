Chili Crisp Is The Punchy Swap You Need For Better-Than-Ever Aglio E Olio
The beauty of aglio e olio lies in its simplicity. Translating to "garlic and oil," this iconic Italian pasta dish features spaghetti slicked with olive oil, golden slivers of garlic, and a fiery kick from crushed red pepper flakes. It's quick and works for easy weeknight meals and fancy date night dinners alike. The secret to simple pasta dishes like these is to use quality ingredients that pack in lots of flavor. Swap regular red pepper flakes for chili crisp and whip up a three-ingredient, crowd-pleasing dish.
If you're not yet acquainted with chili crisp (or chili crunch, depending on the brand — yes, there may be a difference between chili crunch and chili crisp, it's a spicy, umami-packed oil teeming with crispy bits like fried garlic, shallots or onion, and chili flakes. Some versions, like this one, amp up the crunch with extra garlic, while others, like this one, lean on a savory boost from MSG.
Why the swap? Crushed red pepper brings heat, sure, but chili crisp delivers much more dimension. Its signature crunch adds texture, while the flavor-infused oil makes for bites absolutely bursting with fragrant, umami flavor.
For classic aglio e olio, you would fry garlic slices in olive oil before adding a dash of red pepper flakes and your cooked pasta. For a chili crisp variation, simply add olive oil and chili crisp to a pan with a sprinkle of salt, sauté until the garlic and onion begin to sizzle, and toss in your cooked pasta.
Level up other pasta dishes with chili crisp
Chili crisp isn't a one-hit pasta wonder. Beyond aglio e olio, it's an easy-to-include ingredient for spicing up all your favorite noodle dishes. Penne alla vodka, for example, is one of those pasta dishes that can always benefit from a bit of spice. Crushed red pepper is a classic addition, but using a spoonful of chili crisp instead amps up the smokiness and gives a nice spicy bite to the otherwise sweet, rich sauce. Throw in some miso paste for a deep umami flavor that gives the whole thing more of an Asian spin and let your tastebuds be wowed.
Even something as mild as Alfredo sauce can be enhanced with a bit of chili crisp. Simply let the crispy garlic and chili flakes simmer in butter and infuse the cream as you stir up Alfredo sauce and toss with fettuccine noodles. You can even use chili crisp to zing up classic butter noodles, tossing in a bunch of butter and grated parmesan for an almost no-cook meal.
As for aglio e olio with chili crisp, there's definitely room to upgrade. Add anchovies for a salty kick or lemon zest to brighten the flavors. Add a rich nuttiness to the dish with toasted pine nuts or buttery breadcrumbs. Of course, a shower of Parmigiano-Reggiano will only ever make your pasta better.