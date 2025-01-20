Chili Crisp Is The Punchy Swap You Need For Better-Than-Ever Aglio E Olio

The beauty of aglio e olio lies in its simplicity. Translating to "garlic and oil," this iconic Italian pasta dish features spaghetti slicked with olive oil, golden slivers of garlic, and a fiery kick from crushed red pepper flakes. It's quick and works for easy weeknight meals and fancy date night dinners alike. The secret to simple pasta dishes like these is to use quality ingredients that pack in lots of flavor. Swap regular red pepper flakes for chili crisp and whip up a three-ingredient, crowd-pleasing dish.

If you're not yet acquainted with chili crisp (or chili crunch, depending on the brand — yes, there may be a difference between chili crunch and chili crisp, it's a spicy, umami-packed oil teeming with crispy bits like fried garlic, shallots or onion, and chili flakes. Some versions, like this one, amp up the crunch with extra garlic, while others, like this one, lean on a savory boost from MSG.

Why the swap? Crushed red pepper brings heat, sure, but chili crisp delivers much more dimension. Its signature crunch adds texture, while the flavor-infused oil makes for bites absolutely bursting with fragrant, umami flavor.

For classic aglio e olio, you would fry garlic slices in olive oil before adding a dash of red pepper flakes and your cooked pasta. For a chili crisp variation, simply add olive oil and chili crisp to a pan with a sprinkle of salt, sauté until the garlic and onion begin to sizzle, and toss in your cooked pasta.