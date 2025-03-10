A Splash Of Ginger Ale Is The Secret For Moist And Flavorful Blondies
Dryness is the enemy of every home baker. It renders cookies brittle, makes cupcakes crumbly, and turns biscuits into bricks. In spite of its spot at the top of the English language's cringiest words, "moist" is the most prized description in the kitchen. So, any little trick that better ensures this coveted quality is welcome.
Ginger ale is the star of one such hack that can improve your next batch of blondies. You are probably already familiar with plenty of moisture-enhancing cookery techniques. You've learned how to store banana bread to retain the most moisture. You know about the beef mistake that causes dry, boring meatloaf. And you've figured out that over-mixing is ruinous to so many preparations. Introducing ginger ale to your blondies, however, is a less expected addition that can not only enhance that longed-for moisture, but even add a perky hint of flavor you likely otherwise wouldn't have included.
How a little soda makes for a moist dessert
As far as how this trick adds moisture to your blondies, well, first of all, you are literally adding more liquid to your blondie batter. You aren't swapping one wet ingredient for another like you would with some kitchen hacks, here you are introducing a wholly new element. Though this "splash" should only be a couple of teaspoons, so your preferred blondie recipe should be able to stand up to the extra ingredient. You're also adding a little bit more sugar, as long as you aren't using a diet ginger ale variety. This sugar, even the extra little dash from the ginger ale, works as a moisture retainer in baked goods.
Blondies are already different from deceptively similar-sounding brownies, and the effervescent ginger addition sets them apart even further. While brownies are characterized by high levels of chocolate intensity, blondies impart notes of butterscotch, caramel, and vanilla: all flavors that take wonderfully to the crisp snap of ginger, even in its soda form. For best results, stick with a brand that uses real ginger, or even forgo ginger ale in favor of ginger beer.