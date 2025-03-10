A Splash Of Ginger Ale Is The Secret For Moist And Flavorful Blondies

Dryness is the enemy of every home baker. It renders cookies brittle, makes cupcakes crumbly, and turns biscuits into bricks. In spite of its spot at the top of the English language's cringiest words, "moist" is the most prized description in the kitchen. So, any little trick that better ensures this coveted quality is welcome.

Ginger ale is the star of one such hack that can improve your next batch of blondies. You are probably already familiar with plenty of moisture-enhancing cookery techniques. You've learned how to store banana bread to retain the most moisture. You know about the beef mistake that causes dry, boring meatloaf. And you've figured out that over-mixing is ruinous to so many preparations. Introducing ginger ale to your blondies, however, is a less expected addition that can not only enhance that longed-for moisture, but even add a perky hint of flavor you likely otherwise wouldn't have included.