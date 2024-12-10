Reach For One Canned Ingredient For Quick And Easy Chicken Fries

Chicken fries first rose to popularity after Burger King debuted the blend of fast food french fries and chicken nuggets way back in 2005. They were only a temporary menu item at first, but they were so adored that they became a permanent addition to the burger giant's menu in 2015. However, chicken fries are simple to make at home, and you can prepare them with healthier ingredients to create a more balanced meal. For the easiest version of this tasty dish, reach for canned chicken.

Canned chicken comes fully cooked and shredded, which is a great option if you're looking to save money and time in the kitchen. It's popular in dips and salads, and perfect for chicken fries, too. The canned chicken binds easily with simple ingredients like raw eggs and shredded cheese, so all you have to do is shape and cook them. This easy snack is ready in minutes and cooks in a fraction of the time it would take if you started with raw chicken.