The Best Type Of Alcohol To Pair With Canada Dry's Blackberry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry's Blackberry Ginger Ale is a contender for its best product. While the brand isn't our top choice for regular ginger ale (due to a lack of actual ginger taste), Canada Dry has some creative berry flavors you'll want to experiment with in the kitchen. Its subtle ginger notes and syrupy sweetness balance with the carbonation, making it a great mixer for cocktails. But what is the best alcohol to pair with this delicious fruity fizz?

The perfect liquor to pair with anything blackberry is gin. As a member of the Rosaceae family, blackberries are sweet and tart, and there's a special floral or bitter undertone that makes the fruit so delectable. Gin is made by distilling the spirit with botanical elements like juniper, citrus peel, or angelica root. It can have a sharp bitterness that can almost be off-putting at times — that's exactly why it's a solid cocktail base. The aromatic intensity can stand alone or fit right in with a fruity companion.

A piney gin will lose some bite with the blackberry Canada Dry, softening the taste for people who might not typically flock to this liquor. Blackberry ginger ale can also be a saving grace to gin snobs who have a cheap bottle they need to dilute in some cocktails to finish. For a classic, juniper-forward gin, reach for a London Dry like Tanqueray or Bombay Sapphire. For a more floral direction, a New Western gin like Hendrick's will do the job.