Reach For Bologna For An Easy Bánh Mì Sandwich When You're In A Pinch

When the French invaded Vietnam during the late 19th century, they introduced the baguette and began processing local meats to match the European palate (both cured and in pâtés). Throw in some herbs, fresh and pickled vegetables, and you have the classic bánh mì, although the baguette and European-style meats have morphed a bit to Vietnamese tastes over the years. Bánh mì sandwiches are often made with grilled chicken, meatballs, cold cuts, and a variety of pâtés, but the most common sandwich meat of all is probably chả lụa — or Vietnamese pork roll. Chả lụa is made from ground pork that's been rolled in a banana leaf and then steamed or boiled, with subtle flavors from the addition of garlic, white pepper, and fish sauce. Its texture is sort of somewhere between a cold cut and a pâté, or well, very similar to bologna.

Depending on where you live, it may be difficult to find authentic Vietnamese baguettes for the perfect bánh mì. Vietnamese bread is similar to a baguette, only made to be single sandwich-sized, and a bit more airy with less of a thick crust. But if you can't get all the way authentic, half of a baguette or even a soft hoagie roll will work nicely. Similarly, you can substitute bologna, the ubiquitous American sandwich meat for chả lụa in your next bánh mì.