How Old Are Eggs At The Grocery Store?

Eggs are an amazing ingredient, and there is no shortage of ways to use them, from creating the perfect scrambled eggs to baking a creamy, hazelnut tiramisu. However, when you pick up a carton of eggs from your local supermarket, have you ever stopped to wonder how old those eggs really are? As it turns out, they could be older than you think.

Back in 2016, a post by blogger Lisa Steele of Fresh Eggs Daily went viral with the claim that grocery store eggs can be up to two months old when you take them home. This is partly based on the USDA regulation that states that the expiration date for eggs be set for no longer than 30 days after packing — not after being laid. So, what's the truth? Even though the USDA requires egg cartons to also be labeled with the date they were packaged, the actual time it takes for eggs to get from producers to stores isn't set in stone. However, according to Business Insider, most eggs make it from farms to stores within a few days of being laid.

If you're curious about when your eggs were packed, you can check the date stamped on the carton. All egg cartons are marked with a packing date using the Julian date format, meaning the number represents the day of the year. For example, if the eggs were packed on August 27, the number would read 239. While the eggs at your local market are unlikely to be months old, they also last longer than most people might guess.