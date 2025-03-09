What's A Kanban Board? Only The Greatest Kitchen Organizer Ever
It's one thing if you're baking a handful of cookies for yourself or a few family members. It's a whole different ballgame if you're helping with a large event and baking cookies for a crowd and trying to avoid any mistakes while baking those cookies. There are lots of moving pieces and it's easy to get overwhelmed. If you're having trouble, you can try messing around with a kanban board. The word kanban is Japanese for "signboard," and a kanban board is an organization system that's simpler than it sounds: It involves tracking the progress of various projects by sorting sticky notes into columns.
The most straightforward version of a kanban board involves dividing an empty section of a wall (or another smooth surface, like a cabinet or fridge) into three sections labeled "to do," "in progress," and "done." Then, you write down each dish that needs to be made on a sticky note and track the progress of each dish by moving the sticky notes into new columns as you make progress. It's especially helpful if you're working with several people and need to know who's accomplished what. Kanban boards are entirely customizable depending on how closely you want to track everything: You can color-code the sticky notes based on what the dish is or who's cooking it.
Moving kanban into your kitchen
The kanban system wasn't originally meant for kitchen use. The idea was introduced by an engineer named Taiichi Ono while he worked at the Toyota company during the 1940s. The goal was to streamline car manufacturing, and kanban helped: By the 1960s, every Toyota plant was using it, and it's still considered an important part of the company's detailed "Toyota Production System." Nowadays, kanban is seen most often in offices and manufacturing work. People sometimes prefer computer software rather than sticky notes, but the basic concept easily translates to a busy kitchen.
Best of all, since all you need is a vertical surface and sticky notes, you can specify the columns to a specific recipe. For example, if you're making several batches of brownies you want to avoid overbaking, you can make columns for "to put in oven," "currently in oven," and "cooling/ready" and assign each batch of brownies a sticky note to ensure you don't forget anything. If you're making lots of chilled appetizers you need to keep cold for a party, include columns for "in the fridge" or "served to guests." A hectic baking session can be much easier when you have a handy guide that tracks everything.