What's A Kanban Board? Only The Greatest Kitchen Organizer Ever

It's one thing if you're baking a handful of cookies for yourself or a few family members. It's a whole different ballgame if you're helping with a large event and baking cookies for a crowd and trying to avoid any mistakes while baking those cookies. There are lots of moving pieces and it's easy to get overwhelmed. If you're having trouble, you can try messing around with a kanban board. The word kanban is Japanese for "signboard," and a kanban board is an organization system that's simpler than it sounds: It involves tracking the progress of various projects by sorting sticky notes into columns.

The most straightforward version of a kanban board involves dividing an empty section of a wall (or another smooth surface, like a cabinet or fridge) into three sections labeled "to do," "in progress," and "done." Then, you write down each dish that needs to be made on a sticky note and track the progress of each dish by moving the sticky notes into new columns as you make progress. It's especially helpful if you're working with several people and need to know who's accomplished what. Kanban boards are entirely customizable depending on how closely you want to track everything: You can color-code the sticky notes based on what the dish is or who's cooking it.