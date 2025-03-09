Golden Sugar Vs Brown Sugar: What's The Difference

Golden and brown sugar are defined by their quantity of molasses. Golden sugar contains a lesser amount than brown sugar; the latter can even have none of the sticky syrup removed. Because of this, it's no surprise that the two ingredients offer distinct culinary applications.

Golden sugar functionally works as a granulated sugar, but with a tad more flavor. Substitutions between the two are seamless, so there's no need to adjust your ratios. In fact, for certain recipes, the taste difference may not be noticeable at all, so don't use this swap as a way to add unexpected flavors to your sugar cookies. However, the touch of molasses does alter the baking consistency, making doughs softer and a touch denser. So while golden sugar is great for cookies, cakes, and other thicker doughs, it's best to avoid using it in delicate creations like meringue and soufflé. Golden sugar is, however, a terrific candidate for glazes, simple syrups, and other sauces.

On the other hand, brown sugar's molasses content heavily impacts its culinary use as it leads to increased flavor as well as a chewier texture. Additionally, there are acidic elements in molasses that react with baking soda and cause improved rise. Brown sugar shines in many recipes, whether it's a steak crust or a batch of sugar cookies. But while brown sugar types can be swapped among each other, you typically won't want to use golden sugar in its place.