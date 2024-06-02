Upgrade Your Canned Baked Beans With A Half-Finished Root Beer

A simple can of baked beans is a great pantry staple to keep on hand. These handy legumes are super easy to make, you just have to heat it and eat it, and with its unique blend of flavorful spices, it's also effortlessly delicious. Still, it's always fun to add some new additions to canned goods to upgrade the flavor and make the dish your own. When it comes to baked beans, root beer is a great candidate for the job.

One of the signature flavors of baked beans is its surprising syrupy sweetness. While most people augment those smoky, sweet edges with some brown sugar or molasses, a splash of root beer will work just as well to upgrade a can of baked beans. To make homemade root beer, you only need molasses, water, and spices, so the flavors of the soda will also mesh super well with this side dish, adding in some added deep, sweet, sarsaparilla flavor. The warm, slightly spiced notes of the drink will enhance the similarly rich, tangy sweetness of the baked beans, and also introduce hints of clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon to the mix. Much like adding salt to a dish, the added acidity of the soda will punch up the flavor.

Much like barbecue sauce, baked beans are made of a combination of ingredients both smoky and sweet. So, root beer's similarly sweet and spicy flavors are the perfect complement to this classic cookout side.