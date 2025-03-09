One Simple Bread Swap Makes A Caprese Sandwich Crispier, Chewier, And More Satisfying

For as simple as it is in spirit, there are oodles of ways you can make a Caprese sandwich. Its fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, and balsamic are compulsory, so most of those adaptation opportunities lie with a condiment switcharoo here and there, or with inventive sandwich bread swaps. You'll often see a Caprese served on ciabatta or focaccia, but less expected vehicles can put a fun spin on the classic and lend their own unique advantages, too. Your perfect crispy pizza crust, for example, can be baked on its own for this very application, and it performs wonderfully when repurposed as a special sort of sandwich bread.

Being that mozzarella and tomato are the most common pizza ingredients to begin with, the combination also tracks terrifically as a pizza crust sandwich. Because the crust is so much thinner and flexible than those other, taller carbs, this preparation is easier to handle and to eat, whether you fold it, slice it, or use it like a pita pocket. And, while it lowers the sandwich's profile, pizza crust is still substantial enough to hold everything together. There are also a ton of ways to add more flavor to the dough itself, so the potential upgrades don't end there.