The Quickest Way To Make Any Sandwich More Flavorful

When it comes to sandwiches, there are a number of ways to bring heat to the equation. You can grill, griddle, or toast your bread or press the entire sandwich like a panini, all of which gives you that warm, bready aroma and crisp exterior for contrast. And if you've ever made a grilled cheese, you know this can also be enough for certain interior ingredients to get hot, too.

Other fillings may benefit from a little pre-warming, like roasted veggies. When it comes to protein selections for your sandwich, it's tough to coax the most moist and flavorful results from a cold slice of meat, and even tofu benefits from a little toastiness. Either a quick toss on the stovetop with a cooking oil or — believe it or not — a quick spin in the microwave will get the juices flowing and the flavor popping (though it helps to add a little fat or broth for moisture's sake here, too).

Of course, there's the possibility of even battering and frying the whole shebang (consider why a Monte Cristo sandwich is so utterly irresistible). But no matter how you opt to heat your favorite sandwich, the science of flavor will be in your favor.