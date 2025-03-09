The main ingredients for a crispy basket of french fries are gluten-free, but every restaurant puts its own flair on these fried spuds — popular fast food joints like McDonald's included. But are McDonald's fries gluten-free? At its U.S. locations, unfortunately not.

The main ingredients for these "World Famous Fries" include the usual suspects of potatoes and vegetable oil, but there are more ingredients in McDonald's french fries than you might expect. In addition to the main players, they also contain a natural beef flavoring made from hydrolyzed wheat and milk. While this ingredient enhances the recognizable flavor of this iconic side, it also means McDonald's fries are potentially unsafe for gluten-free consumers, as are McDonald's hash browns.

If a craving for McDonald's arises while in the United Kingdom, the fries there are made without the wheat-based beef flavoring and are cooked in dedicated fryers. While cross-contamination is still possible, the fries sold in the U.K. should be safe for gluten-free customers.