Turn Oatmeal Into A Soufflé For A Fancy Twist On Breakfast

Oats and soufflés might seem incongruous in concept. The former is often preceded by something like "quick," or "easy overnight." A lot of folks also associate oats with just-add-water variety packs and dubious fruit flavors. Soufflés, on the other hand are more often grouped with haute cuisine, evoking tableaus of toque-topped chefs tiptoeing around kitchens, lest the finicky creation collapses at the slightest disturbance. But the two disparate dishes can actually meet closer to the middle, in the form of a gracefully nostalgic oatmeal soufflé.

This delightful little culinary pairing more simply marries its titular elements than one might imagine. The oatmeal is, unsurprisingly, the easiest part, which you'll prepare more or less the way you would for any old breakfast or comforting snack. The soufflé component is a little more involved, requiring careful attention to its crucial egg whites, just like those cloud-like soufflé pancakes you might be more familiar with. Once you've got them whipped into ideal peak form and combined with your other soufflé ingredients (typically flour, separated yolks, and sugar), you'll fold it all together and put it in ramekins to bake. The finished product should imbue all the lightness of a standard soufflé with the dynamic texture of oats.