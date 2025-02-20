Give Your Breakfast An Elegant Touch With Coddled Eggs

We'll get cracking in a moment, but first, we must be the bearers of both some cheery sunny side up news, as well as some gloomier sunny side down details. On the bright side, coddled eggs are pretty easy to execute, in spite of their refined reputation. But you will need to employ those dastardly single-purpose kitchen items in their creation. The tools literally titled coddlers are petite, lidded vessels — barely any larger than the cracked eggs they'll cradle — designed for this purpose and very little else. You might come across suggested alternatives like mason jars, but they don't present the same way, and the egg can be harder to extract if you prefer to move it to a separate dish. Coddlers, rather, are intended for cooking and serving.

Once you've committed to the equipment bit, brush each coddler with a nice coat of butter before cracking an egg right into each. Salt and pepper if you wish, but nix any mixing; the whole point of coddled eggs is that they're undisturbed. That means any additional flavors — herbs, crumbled bacon, blue cheese — will also need to sit on top. Secure the coddler lids. You will then remove each to a deep saucepan filled with enough water to almost cover the coddlers, heat, and simmer for a few minutes before removing from the flame, covering, and leaving to steam for a few minutes more. Coddled eggs are ideally fashioned for toast, or any other item suited to dipping into their velvety centers.