Give Your Tuna Melt An Italian Twist With A Few Extra Powerhouse Ingredients

A simple yet hearty sandwich, legend has it that the tuna melt was invented at an American Woolworth's in the 1960s when tuna salad spilled onto grilled cheese. Actually, the tuna melt's mysterious origin remains the source of much speculation, but the story is easy to believe: After all, your basic tuna melt is indeed just tuna salad and melted cheese in a sandwich. But if you're looking to make your tuna melt slightly more interesting, try elevating it using the kind of flavorful ingredients you'd find in underrated Italian-style sandwiches.

Two classic Italian ingredients which will immediately add new flavors and textures to a tuna melt are olives and artichoke hearts. Green olives have a slightly more bitter flavor than black olives, and they'll add a saltier kick to your savory tuna if you'd like. But either olive color will work so long as the pits are removed. To build on that olive flavor, you can look for tuna canned in olive oil, or make homemade French-style canned tuna by poaching it in olive oil yourself.

Meanwhile, artichoke hearts are hearty, slightly earthy, and salty when brined, and they make for a natural pairing with tuna. They can also be chopped up and added directly into the tuna salad mix. Throw in some chopped roasted red peppers, too, for a contrasting burst of sweetness and color.