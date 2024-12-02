For The Best Homemade Canned Tuna, Take Notes From The French

Canned tuna is reliable, but it's hardly a glamorous lunch (unless you're a cat). It often contains less mercury than fresh tuna fillets, but fresh or smoked tuna tends to have a better reputation for appetizing texture and flavor. Still, if you're looking to add a metaphorical Michelin Star to your dish, you can easily transform tinned tuna into something fancier. The secret is to make a canned tuna confit by poaching it in olive oil.

Confit is the French terminology for preserving and involves slowly cooking food in fat for an extended period of time. Loosely, it could be considered a mixture of slow cooking and curing meat, or something like a long poach. In this case, the method involves placing the canned tuna into a saucepan full of olive oil and seasoning agents like fresh herbs or garlic. After briefly simmering the olive oil with the herbs to infuse them, you then submerge the tuna in the oil for about 45 minutes. The end result is a moist fish with a deep flavor that's clearly an upgrade to canned tuna packed in water or oil.