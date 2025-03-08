Is Ketchup Gluten-Free?

Gluten-free diets aren't just a passing fad. They are an important aspect of life for someone who has celiac disease or a gluten intolerance. For these people, gluten can cause a variety of health concerns like digestive problems, fatigue, skin problems, and more. So it's important to know what is safe and what isn't.

Enter ketchup. This popular condiment graces most restaurant tables whether you are dining out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. But is it gluten-free?

The short answer is yes, ketchup, in general, is a gluten-free condiment. But not all ketchups that are gluten free are labeled as such and not all ketchups are free from ingredients (either directly or by cross-contamination) that will cause any number of problems for someone who should avoid gluten.

The main ingredients of ketchup are simple: tomatoes, sugar, vinegar, salt, and spices. Some ketchups also include onion or garlic, and there are even ketchups with a kick like curry ketchup or sriracha ketchup. By themselves, none of these ingredients contain gluten, which makes the condiment safe for anyone who can't eat, or shouldn't eat, gluten.

That doesn't mean, unfortunately, that ketchup is exclusively gluten-free. The problem for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance arises when the individual ingredients are derived from sources that do contain gluten, such as when the vinegar used is not distilled, when a stabilizing agent is used to make the ketchup thicker, or when the manufacturer also produces products containing gluten in the same factory, creating the potential to cross-contaminate the ketchup and therefore compromising the product for anyone with a gluten sensitivity. For this reason, it is best to check labels carefully and choose a ketchup that has "gluten-free" on the label.