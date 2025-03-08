Is Ketchup Gluten-Free?
Gluten-free diets aren't just a passing fad. They are an important aspect of life for someone who has celiac disease or a gluten intolerance. For these people, gluten can cause a variety of health concerns like digestive problems, fatigue, skin problems, and more. So it's important to know what is safe and what isn't.
Enter ketchup. This popular condiment graces most restaurant tables whether you are dining out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. But is it gluten-free?
The short answer is yes, ketchup, in general, is a gluten-free condiment. But not all ketchups that are gluten free are labeled as such and not all ketchups are free from ingredients (either directly or by cross-contamination) that will cause any number of problems for someone who should avoid gluten.
The main ingredients of ketchup are simple: tomatoes, sugar, vinegar, salt, and spices. Some ketchups also include onion or garlic, and there are even ketchups with a kick like curry ketchup or sriracha ketchup. By themselves, none of these ingredients contain gluten, which makes the condiment safe for anyone who can't eat, or shouldn't eat, gluten.
That doesn't mean, unfortunately, that ketchup is exclusively gluten-free. The problem for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance arises when the individual ingredients are derived from sources that do contain gluten, such as when the vinegar used is not distilled, when a stabilizing agent is used to make the ketchup thicker, or when the manufacturer also produces products containing gluten in the same factory, creating the potential to cross-contaminate the ketchup and therefore compromising the product for anyone with a gluten sensitivity. For this reason, it is best to check labels carefully and choose a ketchup that has "gluten-free" on the label.
Ketchup may be (mostly) safe, but other condiments could mean trouble
While ketchup could go either way, not every condiment is gluten-free. Soy sauce is a popular condiment found in many Asian dishes and is often readily available at the table in most Asian restaurants, but it contains a healthy dose of gluten in the wheat that is usually listed as a main ingredient. While it isn't gluten-free, there is a gluten-free version known as tamari that is just as delicious, easy to find, and safer for anyone with gluten sensitivity.
Barbecue sauce is a condiment that often uses ketchup as a main ingredient. The problem with barbecue sauce, however, is the vinegar. Like ketchup, many commercially available barbecue sauces contain vinegar that is derived from grains and barley flour that contain gluten.
Condiments are often added by the individual eater, but many are used in various recipes so cooks everywhere should educate themselves on what condiments have, or could, contain gluten so they don't inadvertently make someone sick. It is important to check the labels on your condiments — or simply make your own to guarantee maximum control over the ingredients — so your food is safe for everyone to eat.