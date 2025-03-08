How To Get A Domino's-Branded Rolex Watch

It's no secret that fast food chains have made some interesting and unusual decisions over the years, especially when it comes to brand collaborations. There are plenty of weird fast food collaborations throughout history, like Wendy's collaboration with "SpongeBob SquarePants" to make the Krabby Patty a reality or McDonald's working with the "Friends" show to make happy meals for adults. Some fast food collaborations take it a step further and make products that don't even necessarily involve any food at all.

A great example of this is the Domino's Air-King Rolex watch. The watch was created due to a unique relationship between the Domino's founder and the Rolex brand. This eventually bloomed into a partnership, which resulted in the creation of a Domino's branded Rolex that is only available to Domino's employees who achieve certain goals .

The rules for winning a Domino's Rolex are simple: sell $25,000 worth of Domino's pizza in just 4 weeks. Just like that, the company will reward you with a Domino's branded Rolex watch. Beyond that, there isn't really any other way to get this specific Rolex watch.