How To Get A Domino's-Branded Rolex Watch
It's no secret that fast food chains have made some interesting and unusual decisions over the years, especially when it comes to brand collaborations. There are plenty of weird fast food collaborations throughout history, like Wendy's collaboration with "SpongeBob SquarePants" to make the Krabby Patty a reality or McDonald's working with the "Friends" show to make happy meals for adults. Some fast food collaborations take it a step further and make products that don't even necessarily involve any food at all.
A great example of this is the Domino's Air-King Rolex watch. The watch was created due to a unique relationship between the Domino's founder and the Rolex brand. This eventually bloomed into a partnership, which resulted in the creation of a Domino's branded Rolex that is only available to Domino's employees who achieve certain goals .
The rules for winning a Domino's Rolex are simple: sell $25,000 worth of Domino's pizza in just 4 weeks. Just like that, the company will reward you with a Domino's branded Rolex watch. Beyond that, there isn't really any other way to get this specific Rolex watch.
Domino's collaboration with Rolex explained
The rules regarding getting a Domino's branded Rolex are easy to understand, but how the challenge came into being is a much more complicated story. Turns out the founder of Domino's Pizza, Tom Monaghan, is the first person to ever have a Domino's branded Rolex. A curious employee asked him what it would take to get a watch like that, to which Tom said, "Turn in a $20,000 sales week".
The employee went and did just that; Tom kept his word and gave him the watch. Over the years, several other employees completed the same or similar sales challenges. Tom gave out more watches, some of which were Seikos and some of which were Rolexes. Today, the challenge is pivoted towards Rolexes.
What makes the Domino's branded Rolexes special is the unique engravings that the watches have. The caseback is engraved and there is a metal logo on the wrist as well. This design was what caught that one curious employee's eye back in 1977 and has remained integral to this collaboration ever since.