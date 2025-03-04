Should You Really Reuse Ziploc Bags?

In today's day and age, prices are always steadily on the rise. People are looking for ways to save money where possible, and picking up on seemingly small but sustainable practices is an effective way to do so. A solid place to start implementing these habits would be right in your own kitchen, where there's tons of potential for waste to occur. Just take a look at those Ziploc Slider bags sitting on your countertop that never seem to last more than a couple of weeks. A surefire way to stretch that carton of bags out for longer would be to simply reuse bags when appropriate.

Ziploc bags are high-quality and come in a range of sizes, making it almost careless to toss them out if they were only used for freezing store-bought cookies or storing tubs of ice cream. To get multiple uses out of a bag, all you have to do is hand-wash it: Fill it up with a bit of warm water and soap, close the bag up, and swish it around. Then, thoroughly rinse everything out and wipe the bag down with a cloth before hanging it to dry. Once there are no signs of moisture, you're ready to give new life to your Ziploc.