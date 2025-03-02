Yes, You Can Freeze Store-Bought Cookies. Here's How
Cookies have a way of making our lives better. They're not just irresistibly delicious, extra sugary, and satisfying, but they also trigger our brains to release more serotonin – one of the happy chemicals that lift our mood. But if you're juggling a full schedule, chances are that baking a batch of chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies or experimenting with a salted caramel-stuffed white chocolate chip cookies recipe is the last thing on your mind. In that case, you might opt for a simpler and faster solution to get your cookie fix: Head to the store and grab a few boxes instead. But what happens if you get carried away and take too many packages from the shelf? You may be left wondering if freezing the store-bought cookies is a good idea to keep them from going stale.
Thankfully, there's no need to worry. Even though not all cookies are freezable — especially if we consider the ones with frosting and chocolate coatings — your store-bought cookies will be just fine in the freezer. In fact, when stored properly, they can even last for up to a year at sub-zero temperatures.
But what's the best way to freeze them? It's easy: Just unbox the cookies, place them in a sealable, freezer-safe plastic bag or container, and don't stress about dessert the next time you play your favorite TV show and end up craving a tasty treat.
A few things to keep in mind when freezing cookies
When freezing cookies, using the right container is one of the best freezer hacks to save you money and effort. While plastic containers with zippers or lids are perfect for store-bought cookies, themed tins typically aren't ideal. Since they aren't usually airtight, the cookies might get freezer burned and lose their shape, texture, and taste once thawed. For the best results, you could also try wrapping the cookies in wax paper before placing them in the container to help prevent freezer burn and keep them from sticking together. It also helps to label them with the storage date and the type of the cookie.
However, the freezer isn't a friend to all cookies out there. Delicate cookies, for instance, are highly sensitive to temperature changes. So, rather than savoring a mouthwatering cookie, you may find yourself with a melted disaster caused by moisture. Meanwhile, cakey cookies will ultimately lose their moisture in the freezer. Throwing them back in the oven for a couple of minutes might restore their texture, but their original taste will likely be long gone by the time you try to take a bite.
While how to best defrost the cookies mostly depends on the type, usually, the easiest method is to leave them in their sealed containers at room temperature. Then, just sit back, wait (15 minutes or longer, depending on the cookie type and quantity), and dig in!