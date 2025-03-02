Yes, You Can Freeze Store-Bought Cookies. Here's How

Cookies have a way of making our lives better. They're not just irresistibly delicious, extra sugary, and satisfying, but they also trigger our brains to release more serotonin – one of the happy chemicals that lift our mood. But if you're juggling a full schedule, chances are that baking a batch of chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies or experimenting with a salted caramel-stuffed white chocolate chip cookies recipe is the last thing on your mind. In that case, you might opt for a simpler and faster solution to get your cookie fix: Head to the store and grab a few boxes instead. But what happens if you get carried away and take too many packages from the shelf? You may be left wondering if freezing the store-bought cookies is a good idea to keep them from going stale.

Thankfully, there's no need to worry. Even though not all cookies are freezable — especially if we consider the ones with frosting and chocolate coatings — your store-bought cookies will be just fine in the freezer. In fact, when stored properly, they can even last for up to a year at sub-zero temperatures.

But what's the best way to freeze them? It's easy: Just unbox the cookies, place them in a sealable, freezer-safe plastic bag or container, and don't stress about dessert the next time you play your favorite TV show and end up craving a tasty treat.