The Best Cut Of Chicken To Use For Flavorful Pho And Soup

For such a popular dish, the origins of Vietnamese pho are rather mysterious, and there are a number of different ways to go about getting your meat, rice noodles, and broth into one bowl. Beef pho is a popular sight in restaurants, and there are specific cuts of steak you should use for rich beef pho depending on your preferences. However, if you prefer chicken (which can be easier to cook with), is it the same? If you use light meat instead of dark meat, will that ruin your pho or your soup? For answers, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Kevin Tien, executive chef and owner of Moon Rabbit in Washington D.C.

According to Tien, you can work with either light or dark meat, but you should know how they'll contribute different elements to the dish. In particular, Tien says, "I prefer both! white meat for a lighter taste, and dark meat for more flavor." This is because dark meat contains more fat from the bird's more frequently used muscles. According to Tien: "Fat is flavor and I love the flavor of the chicken fat on top of my pho broth. The texture of the white meat is great when shredded and put in the pho. I normally drop a whole chicken in it and then pull it out of the broth and pick the meat by hand." Don't feel like you need to limit yourself to one type of chicken meat.