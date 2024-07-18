Turn Your Baked Feta Pasta Into A Tasty Dip By Ditching A Key Ingredient

If you haven't already tasted — or, at the very least, heard of — the viral sensation that is baked feta pasta, where have you been? Established circa 2019 and catapulted into the world's kitchens during the lockdown era that followed, this delicious dish brings together an entire block of feta cheese with tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh or dried herbs, and, of course, pasta, for a rich, creamy, and truly unique taste sensation.

Advertisement

Part of this meal's appeal is the fact that it's such a breeze to put together — the majority of the ingredients are simply thrown together in an ovenproof dish and baked at high heat for around half an hour before being mixed together with the pasta of your choosing – yet, you wouldn't know, given how spectacular it tastes. Want to know what else tastes spectacular? Dip — especially one made in the style of this wildly popular pasta.

In fact, you can employ pretty much the exact same recipe you use for baked feta pasta at home, without any extra ingredients or effort. If anything, the dip version is even easier to make than the original dish, because you'll actually be using one less item — and that's the pasta itself. Too easy.

Advertisement