The Best Boursin Cheese Flavor To Add To Your Shopping Cart
After munching your way through a decadent charcuterie board, have you ever wondered what that one deliciously soft and creamy cheese wheel was? (And then immediately asked where you could get your hands on your own?) Luckily for all of us, ultra spreadable, triple cream crafted Boursin cheese is readily available at most national grocery stores. Even if this creamy spread hasn't been evangelized to you in the past, you've likely seen its brightly colored, precisely square packaging as you reached for a log of goat cheese or a tub of marinated feta.
Chowhound food writer Emily M. Alexander is well versed in the wonders of Boursin. It's a staple in her household for every family gathering, holiday meal, or even middle-of-the-day pick-me-up. She is more than qualified for ranking all seven Boursin flavors to uncover which varieties are worth a spot on our charcuterie boards. She tasted each version with a cracker, focusing on the boldness of the flavor, how she might feel about serving it to others, and whether she could see herself using it in more than one way. Alexander admits she was predisposed to liking the popular flavor she normally reaches for — Garlic & Fine Herbs — but that variety earned only a fourth place finish. Instead, her favorite Boursin flavor was Cracked Black Pepper. (Maybe you're already hip to its merits, but fresh ground pepper will change your food and your life.) Here, its strong, peppery kick makes a bold statement against the mild creaminess of the Boursin cheese base.
How Cracked Black Pepper Boursin elevates any dish
Cracked Black Pepper Boursin cheese offers a multidimensional flavor profile, and its balanced heat and slightly tangy finish make it the perfect secret ingredient to elevate any recipe where a strong peppery note would be welcome. For breakfast, wake up your routine by mixing a teaspoon or two of Boursin into your scrambled eggs just as they finish cooking. Or, skip the frying pan and try a swipe of Cracked Black Pepper Boursin on your bread before layering on smashed avocado for an earthy avocado toast.
At lunchtime, most greens could probably benefit from a sprinkling of freshly cracked pepper. Do double duty by using Cracked Black Pepper Boursin in place of goat cheese or crumbled feta as a flavor-packed topping for your favorite salad. Boursin can also add luscious depth to a plain, starchy canvas when it steps in for regular mayonnaise as a tangier sandwich spread or gussies up your pasta salad.
Of course, Boursin can also play a delicious role in your dinnertime staples where it serves as a great way to add a little kick to veggies that often taste a little bland. Use it as a zesty garnish for creamy soups like tomato or butternut squash or blend it directly into your cauliflower bisque, corn chowder, or mashed potatoes to amp up the woody flavor for a divinely creamy dish. Cracked Black Pepper Boursin could also tag in for Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper for a fun play on a simple, classic cacio e pepe pasta. However you serve it, Cracked Black Pepper Boursin is sure to make your dish shine.