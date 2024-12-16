The Best Boursin Cheese Flavor To Add To Your Shopping Cart

After munching your way through a decadent charcuterie board, have you ever wondered what that one deliciously soft and creamy cheese wheel was? (And then immediately asked where you could get your hands on your own?) Luckily for all of us, ultra spreadable, triple cream crafted Boursin cheese is readily available at most national grocery stores. Even if this creamy spread hasn't been evangelized to you in the past, you've likely seen its brightly colored, precisely square packaging as you reached for a log of goat cheese or a tub of marinated feta.

Chowhound food writer Emily M. Alexander is well versed in the wonders of Boursin. It's a staple in her household for every family gathering, holiday meal, or even middle-of-the-day pick-me-up. She is more than qualified for ranking all seven Boursin flavors to uncover which varieties are worth a spot on our charcuterie boards. She tasted each version with a cracker, focusing on the boldness of the flavor, how she might feel about serving it to others, and whether she could see herself using it in more than one way. Alexander admits she was predisposed to liking the popular flavor she normally reaches for — Garlic & Fine Herbs — but that variety earned only a fourth place finish. Instead, her favorite Boursin flavor was Cracked Black Pepper. (Maybe you're already hip to its merits, but fresh ground pepper will change your food and your life.) Here, its strong, peppery kick makes a bold statement against the mild creaminess of the Boursin cheese base.